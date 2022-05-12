SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 will serve 15 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal and entering a guilty plea to burglary.

Michael Stauffer entered the plea and was sentenced on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Stauffer, Riley Collier, and Patricia Davis were charged in the death of Stanley Simon II in 2020.

Collier faces one count of first-degree murder, as well as charges of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering. A pretrial conference for Collier is set for August 11, 2022, and a jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 16.

Davis has pleaded guilty to burglary and is to be sentenced on Sept. 20, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies found Simon’s body in a home in Greene County in October of 2020. They found his truck, which had been stolen from the home four days later.

Deputies said a debit card with Collier’s name was in the truck. Collier and Davis were arrested that day. Investigators said in addition to Simon’s truck, other items were stolen from Simon’s home.

Authorities said they determined Stauffer was involved in the homicide after they got a warrant to look through Collier’s cell phone and found a text conversation with Stauffer.