SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man charged in the death of a 54-year-old in 2020 was sentenced Friday, February 25, 2022.

John Schuck entered an Alford plea for a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and a judge sentenced him to serve 15 years in prison. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, in March 2020 Springfield police were dispatched to a home on South Fort in Springfield, where they found Tammy Colbert unconscious. Officers reported Colbert was not breathing and appeared to have been physically assaulted.