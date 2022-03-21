WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster County man was sentenced for murdering his wife and mother-in-law at their home near Marshfield, Missouri.

Kenneth Livingston will serve life in prison without parole for first-degree murder, life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and first-degree assault, and 30 years at the Department of Corrections for all three counts of armed criminal action.

Back in 2018, Livingston shot and killed Lindsey Livingston and Kristee Bedgood while his three children were in different parts of the house. The children were ages two, five, and nine at the time of the shooting. Scott Bedgood was also shot during the incident, but he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The three 30 year sentences must be served consecutively by Livingston.