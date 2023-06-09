CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he shot a worker with a pellet/BB gun.

According to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Starbuck, 38, of Carl Junction, was arrested for first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

On June 8, Jasper County Deputies responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of Joplin Street in Carl Junction. Deputies found several people arguing with each other and one man bleeding from his face.

According to the release, a moving company showed up at the residence to repossess two sheds. The homeowner, Starbuck, began arguing with the workers before retrieving a pellet/BB pistol and firing it at the workers. Deputies say he managed to hit one of the workers in the cheekbone, causing an injury.

The victim went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.