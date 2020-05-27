Man pleads not guilty to murdering missing Missouri wife

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KRCG-TV) – A Missouri man whose wife has not been seen since October has pleaded not guilty to killing her.
Joseph Elledge pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge, a Chinese woman who prosecutors believe is dead although her body has not been found.
Elledge appeared via video at Tuesday’s hearing and waived his formal arraignment. The defense requested a continuance of case and a status update is set for June 26. Elledge also pleaded not guilty in March to domestic assault and child abuse charges related to the couple’s young daughter.