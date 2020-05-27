Man pleads not guilty to murdering missing Missouri wife

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Elledge, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji Elledge of Columbia, although her body has not been found. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KRCG-TV) – A Missouri man whose wife has not been seen since October has pleaded not guilty to killing her.

Joseph Elledge pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge, a Chinese woman who prosecutors believe is dead although her body has not been found.

Elledge appeared via video at Tuesday’s hearing and waived his formal arraignment. The defense requested a continuance of case and a status update is set for June 26. Elledge also pleaded not guilty in March to domestic assault and child abuse charges related to the couple’s young daughter.