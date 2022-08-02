SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty.

According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a vehicle.

His plea is under an agreement with prosecutors which may include reduced charges or dismissal of some counts.

Collier, Michael Stauffer and Patricia Davis were charged in the death of Stanley Simon II in 2020.

Stauffer pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Davis pleaded guilty and is to be sentenced Sept. 20, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies found Simon’s body in a home in Greene County in October of 2020. They found his truck, which had been stolen from the home four days later.

Deputies said a debit card with Collier’s name was in the truck. Collier and Davis were arrested that day. Investigators said in addition to Simon’s truck, other items were stolen from Simon’s home.

Authorities said they determined Stauffer was involved in the homicide after they got a warrant to look through Collier’s cell phone and found a text conversation with Stauffer.