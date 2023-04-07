GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man while arresting a woman this morning, April 7.

According to Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott, the officer-involved shooting happened after deputies responded to a “check person” call at a convenience store on West Sunshine Street outside of city limits around 8:15 a.m.

The convenience store employee who called the GCSO said that the store had previous problems concerning theft with a woman they wanted deputies to check on. The woman was on foot headed across the street to an abandoned building that had become an illegal encampment for transients.

Arnott said that around 8:35 a.m., deputies encountered the female. While they were arresting her, a man who was covered at the abandoned property revealed that he had a gun. The man held the gun to his own head, and told the deputies, “Just shoot me.”

Eventually, the man lunged at the deputies and was shot down while other deputies were taking the woman to a patrol car.

“At this point, it’s unknown if the suspect fired a shot,” Arnott told OzarksFirst at 10 a.m. at the scene of the incident.

Two deputies were put on leave due to the shooting.

“The deputies are obviously upset,” Arnott said.

Arnott added that the GCSO would release more information once the investigation is complete. The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.