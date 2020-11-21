Man killed in early Saturday morning shooting in north St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)– On Saturday morning, at approximately 7:35 a.m., St. Louis County Police officers responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Hodimont Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was found in a parked car. The victim was taken to an area hospital for life saving treatment where he died.

The investigation is very active at this time. Other information will be released as it becomes available.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.