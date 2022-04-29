PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County Deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Highway Y for a possible disturbance Thursday night.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 p.m. and were told a female was outside banging on doors screaming for help. Upon arrival, deputies found the female who had been assaulted and the female was transported to a local facility for her injuries. She was later flown to a hospital since she sustained serious injuries.

Authorities identified the male subject as a family member and upon searching the residence it was determined that the man fled the scene before the deputies’ arrival. Deputies began checking locations the man was known to frequent.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies located the man who was identified as Reginald Gallop. Gallop was taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County Jail. Gallop facing a domestic assault charge and his bond has been set at $250,000.