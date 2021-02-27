Man fatally shot, another man arrested in St. Louis shooting

Crime

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot in St. Louis and another man was taken into custody as a suspect in the case.

Police said Friday that the shooting of 32-year-old Antoine Johnson happened Thursday evening.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports he was being driven to a hospital in a private car when it was involved in an accident.

An ambulance then took Johnson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the 49-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and several firearms were confiscated during the investigation.

