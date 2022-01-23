Man dies in custody following struggle with Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man arrested for an outstanding warrant died while being transported by police to the hospital, authorities say.

On Saturday, January 22, Springfield Police received a call about two men tampering with a dumpster outside Casey’s on 949 S. Grant Avenue. Arriving on the scene at 8:27 p.m., one of the two men was identified as having an outstanding warrant, and police attempted to arrest him.

Authorities say the man resisted arrest. One of the responding officers attempted to use their taser but it was ineffective, and the suspect attempted to get his knife but it was knocked away. The man then fled, leading police to pursue on foot.

Police then attempted to use their taser a second time, but it was also ineffective. Authorities say the man then attempted to produce a second knife. Additional police officers then arrived on the scene, and the man was taken into custody.

Following the struggle, the man was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into jail. On the way to the hospital, the man stopped breathing.

Paramedics attempted CPR but were unable to resuscitate the man. He died at the hospital. Next of kin has not yet been notified.