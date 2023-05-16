MANSFIELD, Mo. — A Buffalo man charged with driving while intoxicated after he caused a two-truck crash that killed a Birch Tree man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dalton Parnosky was to have been in court today (5/16/23), but he had earlier changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced on May 4.

He was accused of DWI/causing the death of another after an Oct. 24, 2022, crash on Missouri 5 about two miles south of Mansfield.

A Missouri Highway Patrol investigation found that Parnosky, 25, was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 when he crossed the center of the roadway and ran into Norvil B. Lakey’s 1990 Ford F-250 head-on. Lakey, 84, was dead at the scene.

Original story, published Oct. 25, 2022:

MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County.

Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a crash involving his truck at 2:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The investigation found that Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 when he crossed the center of the roadway and ran into Lakey’s Ford head-on. Lakey was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

Sole Parnosky was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated causing the death of another person, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He is being held in the Wright County Jail.

He is formally charged with one felony count of DWI resulting in the death of another. His bond appearance hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 31.