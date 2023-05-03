SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is dead after a backyard Springfield shooting this morning, May 3.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said that around 1:55 a.m. today, officers responded to a shots fired call from the 2300 block of North National Avenue, near the intersection of Turner Street.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say there is limited information about a suspect at this time, but an investigation is ongoing. OzarksFirst will update you as more information is released.