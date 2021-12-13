Man convicted of seeking revenge for his son is sentenced to eight years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Nixa man accused of entering a Springfield business and holding an employee hostage in 2019 has been sentenced to eight years in prison on multiple counts including kidnapping and armed criminal action.

Court documents show Kenneth Powers, 65, was sentenced on Dec. 10, 2021, to eight years in prison for kidnapping, eight years for assault, three years for each of two counts of assault, and 4 years for unlawful use of a weapon.

The sentences are to be served concurrently and Powers will receive credit for time served since his arrest – about two and a half years ago.

He was accused of illegally entering Edmunds Dental Prosthetics and holding an employee hostage on April 18, 2019. A probable cause statement in the case states that Powers was upset that his son, a former employee of the business, was hospitalized and on life support. Powers’ son was fired from Edmunds six years prior, and he blamed his son’s circumstances on his dismissal from the business.

During the altercation, Powers was looking for the supervisor that fired his son and directed the hostage to find him. Another employee then tackled Powers, disarmed him, and subdued him until authorities arrived.