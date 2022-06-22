CAMDENTON, Mo. — Camden County deputies arrested Richard Scott Bennett, 32, of Camdenton during the Associate Court docket.

According to a press release, Bennett appeared in court with his attorney to answer allegations of sex crimes committed against a family member. The investigation began in June of 2021 when an unnamed source informed authorities they suspected Bennett of having a sexual relationship with a child family member.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Bennett was married to one of the victim’s family members. In May 2022 Bennett’s minor child family member gave birth to an infant and a DNA test result revealed Bennett to be the father.

Bennett was charged with the Class D Felony of Statutory Rape 2nd Degree and the Class E Felony of Incest. He is being held without bond.