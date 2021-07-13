Man charged of raping woman at a Springfield hotel

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is facing charges following accusations that he raped a woman at gunpoint at a Springfield hotel.

Court documents state Deshields Dixon, 29, barged into a woman’s room at the Lamplighter Inn on North Glenstone Avenue on June 14, 2021, stealing more than $600 from her and then sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim opened the door because she believed the person was a woman after she saw a ponytail through the peephole.

Dixon faces charges of first-degree rape, robbery, sodomy, and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now