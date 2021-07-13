Man charged of raping woman at a Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is facing charges following accusations that he raped a woman at gunpoint at a Springfield hotel.

Court documents state Deshields Dixon, 29, barged into a woman’s room at the Lamplighter Inn on North Glenstone Avenue on June 14, 2021, stealing more than $600 from her and then sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim opened the door because she believed the person was a woman after she saw a ponytail through the peephole.

Dixon faces charges of first-degree rape, robbery, sodomy, and armed criminal action.