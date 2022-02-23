SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man charged with fatally shooting another man named Cory McHaffie is sentenced to serve 23 years in prison.

Court documents show 23-year-old Zachary Dunbar pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 under a plea agreement to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Dunbar had also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and another count of armed criminal action, but those charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Dunbar will serve two sentences consecutively, meaning he will serve 20 years in prison for the murder charge followed by three years for armed criminal action.

back in March 2021, a probable cause statement said a witness heard an argument between McHaffie and a woman later identified as his girlfriend at a house on South Avenue, then McHaffie was heard by witnesses shouting profanities at a man later identified as Dunbar.

McHaffie’s girlfriend told investigators she walked away from the argument between McHaffie and Dunbar. She returned to the house after hearing a few gunshots and found McHaffie with a gunshot wound.