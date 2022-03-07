LICKING, Mo. — A man is in police custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase Friday evening in Texas County.

Tyler G. Sims, 28, of Licking was arrested and is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors have charged Sims with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, and driving while suspended/revoked.

According to police, Texas County deputies received a report of a person driving a green Ford Mustang who had fled from a Licking police officer and Dent County deputies.

Texas County deputies tried to pull over Sims near the intersection of Route AB and Route VV. However, Sims refused to stop which began the high-speed chase.

The pursuit stretched through several county roads and came to an end on Route V. Investigators say Sims struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle and tried to force it off the road while he was traveling east on Route V.

After the collision, another deputy used pursuit intervention techniques and forced the suspect vehicle into a ditch.