Man charged in death of woman set to testify against him

GRANT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman who was scheduled to testify against him.

Jeremiah Searles, of Bethany, was charged Friday in the death of Melissa Chapman. She was missing for three weeks when her body was found Sept. 14 in Grant City. She died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Chapman was scheduled to testify against Searles, who was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and abuse/neglect of a child in another case.