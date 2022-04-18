PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man was issued a warrant after stolen items were found inside the vehicle he was driving. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department did an investigative stop on April 13th on a red Ford Windstar van since it fit the description of a vehicle used in a burglary reported on April 12th.

The driver allowed deputies to search his vehicle where several different items were photographed, including two musical instrument cases for a guitar and bass. after the photos were taken, the driver was released on the scene.

On April 14th, detectives were sent to a home for a burglary. The victim said he was missing military equipment and multiple musical instruments. The description of the bass and guitar and their cases matched the description of the guitar and bass case photographs taken during the traffic stop on the 13th.

Deputies called the driver of the van. A woman answered the phone and gave the deputies permission to search their home. The male whose van was searched on the 13th was found hiding under a bed. The male, known as Jarett Horne, was taken to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Horne is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $50,000.

A large percentage of stolen property was returned and additional charges are expected to be filed at a later time.