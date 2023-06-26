SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, June 23, Springfield police responded to a “shots fired” call and arrested a man.

Samuel McQueen, 31, of Springfield, is facing two felony charges: unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Samuel McQueen mugshot, courtesy of the Greene County Jail

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, SPD officers were called to an apartment complex at the 3300 block of East Southern Hills Boulevard in east Springfield about shots being fired from an apartment.

When police arrived, they found McQueen crawling on the floor of the apartment pushing a gun box toward the door. Officers found a Ruger LCP .22 handgun and spent shell casings outside and inside the front door.

McQueen told them he discharged the weapon at the Mehli Pines Apartments, a neighboring complex. He said he was upset about being arrested for trespassing earlier that day and that he would have fired more rounds if his pistol had not jammed.

“I emptied the whole clip,” McQueen told police when asked how many shots he fired, according to a probable cause statement.

Officers had contact with McQueen every day from June 20-23 to perform well-being checks at the request of McQueen’s brother.