OZARK, Mo. – A man and woman are dead after a chase involving several law enforcement agencies in Christian County early Saturday morning.

A news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office details the chase and officer-involved shooting.

According to the release, Ozark Police tried to pull over a car because they suspected the driver was impaired. This happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at US 65 and Highway 14. The car did not stop and took off south on 65. The Ozark officer did not pursue the car at that time but alerted the Christian County Sheriff’s Office about the car.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Christian County deputies saw the car in Highlandville and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver once again drove away. This time, the CCSO began chasing the car as it drove to the area of US 65 and Highway CC, which is the exit near Lambert’s Cafe and James River Church.

Authorities said the driver of the car tried to run over a deputy before a Christian County Deputy was able to perform a tactical driving maneuver that got the suspect to stop. Deputies were then able to see the driver of the car was a man and a woman was riding with him.

At this point, Ozark and Nixa police officers had joined CCSO in response to the incident. Authorities said the man and woman did not listen to commands officers and deputies gave, and the man leaned out of the driver’s side window with a gun and “brandished the firearm at the officers.”

Officers and deputies from Nixa, Ozark and Christian County fired their weapons toward the car. Both the man and woman who were in the car were killed.

This investigation will continue through the day Saturday. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, which is part of the Critical Incident Team investigating the incident, said investigators are working to identify the suspects so they can notify their families.

The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team is comprised of the sheriffs of Greene County, Christian County, Webster County and Lawrence County.