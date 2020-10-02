Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl, court date scheduled

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A Jonesboro man is behind bars after being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl back in July 2020.

The Baxter County sheriff says 63-year-old Jerry Busch and the victim are related.

The victim told police she was given alcohol during a camping trip near Lake Norfork and woke up to Busch performing sexual acts on her.

Police say Busch stated that he couldn’t remember anything due to being so intoxicated. Investigators say Busch told them he apologized to the victim the next day for “whatever” had happened, but would still like to have sex with her again.

Busch will be in court over his charges on Oct. 15.