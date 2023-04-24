SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man is accused of inviting someone to his apartment under the guise of selling an Xbox only to rob them at gunpoint.

Deviyan Kiliek Taylo Smith, 19, of Marionville, is charged with two felonies: first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Deviyon Smith mugshot

According to a police report, Smith allegedly set up a meeting with a man at Smith’s North Cedarbrook Avenue apartment complex so that he could sell him an Xbox on April 22 around 3:12 p.m.

The man told police that he showed up at Smith’s apartment complex and Smith came down to meet him. Smith then allegedly asked the man to come up to his apartment to see the Xbox. The man said that once he was inside, Smith showed him a picture of an Xbox on his phone and then pointed a handgun with a white extended magazine at him.

“This is a robbery,” Smith said, according to the victim.

The victim handed over $700. Smith told him to leave. He did and called the police from his vehicle.

The Springfield Police Special Response Team responded and, after a short negotiation, was able to get Smith to exit his apartment.

An officer tried to speak with Smith on Sunday morning, but Smith repeatedly asked for his lawyer.

Smith was wearing an ankle-monitoring device from a previous incident from a neighboring county. According to the officer writing the report, this is Smith’s second gun-related arrest in the past seven weeks.

Smith has not yet been scheduled for his next court appearance. At the time of this writing, Smith was being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.