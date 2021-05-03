“Love Has Won” cult leader found mummified-wrapped in Christmas lights, 7 members charged with abuse of a corpse and child abuse

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Several members of a group called “Love Has Won” are facing charges after their leader was found mummified in Christmas lights at a home in Saguache County, Colorado on Wednesday.

According to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, seven members of the “Love Has Won” cult have been charged with abuse of a corpse and child abuse. They were all arrested on Wednesday, April 28. The members who were arrested:

John Robertson

Christopher Royer

Sarah Rudolph

Karen Raymond

Jason Costillo

Ma Obduliah Franco

Ryan Kramer

In court documents, another member of the “Love Has Won” cult Miguel Lamboy notified Salida Police of the death of Lia Carlson. Carlson is believed to be the leader of “Love has Won” and goes by the name “Mother God.”

Lamboy told police that Castillo, Robertson, Raymond, Raymond, and Cramer asked him if they could spend the night on April 27 at his Crestone, Colorado home. According to the arrest affidavit, when Lamboy returned to his home he found Carlson dead and she was missing her eyes. He also mentioned that the body appeared to be mummified with Carlson’s teeth exposed through the lips.

“Love Has Won” is a group known to take people from all over the world, according to court documents. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office has received many complaints from families within the United States saying that the group is brainwashing people and stealing their money.

A search warrant was conducted of Lamboy home and all seven people inside were arrested. Police also found the corpse of a woman in the back bedroom. According to arrest papers, the mummified remains were found lying on a bed wrapped in what appears to be a sleeping bag. The mummified remains have what appears to be glitter-type makeup on around the eyes. The mummified remains were decorated with Christmas tree lights in some sort of shrine.

Lamboy believes the mummified remains were transported to his home from California.

The daughter of Raymond was also found in the home. She is 13-years-old. Lamboy’s 2-year-old son was also home too. They were sleeping at the time of the search warrant. Saguache County Department of Social Services was called.

All seven people are being held in the Rio Grande County Jail but will be tried by the 12th Judicial Branch. They are scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. They are being held on a $2,000 bond.

Stay with FOX21 News for this developing story.