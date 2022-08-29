SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Sentencing is set for Nov. 4, 2022, for one of two men charged in a shooting outside Club Rodeo in August 2020.

Montavius Warren changed his plea to guilty on Friday (8/26/22) on a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony in the incident.

The other man, Dimitri Dudley, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the incident. He is to stand trial on Nov. 14, 2022, on that charge.

According to a probable cause statement, Dudley says an incident started inside the club between him and an unknown male over a girl. This same girl was involved in a previous incident against other females that resulted in a physical fight starting outside. The fight started between the females, then Dudley, Warren, and other males began to fight.

According to a probable cause statement, shots were fired and a bystander was shot in the forearm. That victim told investigators he was not involved in the incident, did not know the people involved, and believes he had likely just caught a stray round from the gunfire exchange.