LEBANON, Mo.– A Lebanon man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after a traffic stop led an officer to discover child pornography in the man’s possession.

Justin Barton, 34, was sentenced on Thursday, March 31. In November 2021, Barton plead guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography from 2018 to January 2020.

On January 15, 2020, Barton was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer for having an inoperable license plate lamp. Barton handed the officer his phone to show his insurance card, and as the officer returned Barton his phone an image of a naked child appeared on the screen.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found images and videos of child pornography on the phone.

Barton was already a registered sex offender after being court-martialed in South Korea in 2017 for possessing and distributing child pornography while serving in the U.S. Army.

In addition to being sentenced to 15 years in jail without parole, Barton will also spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration and has been ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of his victims.