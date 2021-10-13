Lawerence County murderer sentenced

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A Marionville man accused in the stabbing death of a woman in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

James Pride pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced by Judge David Cole, according to online court records.

He had originally been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with evidence.

The 41-year-old was arrested in May of 2020 after Patricia L. Urange was found dead in a car on Lawrence County 2145, just north of Marionville.

Pride’s mother told sheriff’s deputies he had told her he stabbed the woman because “she was evil,” according to a probable cause statement in the case.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, including defensive wounds on her hands, the statement said.

