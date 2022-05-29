SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A fatal shooting on Saturday night is currently under investigation in Springfield.

At about 10:25 p.m. on May 28, police were dispatched to 2652 S. Glenview Ave. after reports of a shooting. On arrival, officers found one victim, 42-year-old Ada Hodgkins, who had suffered from a gunshot wound.

Hodgkins was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

Authorities said a suspect has been identified but has not yet been located. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.