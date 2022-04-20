SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Laclede County man who was charged with armed criminal action and 1st-degree murder has pleaded not guilty in court. His case will continue to move forward.

On April 17, Dillion Bacon, 22, was arrested on the scene of a suspected homicide. Authorities had been called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. about a woman who had been shot on Sassafras Road.

After arriving on the scene, police found the victim, Megan Glasser, 21, had died of a gunshot wound to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Bacon told authorities he and Glasser had an argument before the shooting and said that the shooting was an accident.

Two others related to Bacon were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Bacon has previously been charged with domestic assault in 2021, to which he also pleaded not guilty. In March 2022, a failure to appear warrant was issued against Bacon related to this charge.

Bacon will return to court next Wednesday, April 27, for his next hearing.