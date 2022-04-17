LEBANON, Mo.– A homicide investigation into the death of 21-year-old Megan Bailey Nicol Glasser has led to one man being arrested.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a woman had been shot at a mobile home in the 28000 block of Sassafras Road.

Glasser was found dead at the scene. Dillon Thomas Drake Bacon, 22, was arrested at the scene. Authorities said Bacon lived at the residence with the victim, and that two others related to the suspect were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

While Bacon has been arrested as part of the investigation, charges have not yet been pressed.

Next of kin has been notified. An autopsy of the body has been scheduled for Monday.