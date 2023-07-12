LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office reported that they found a man’s body in a wooded area and are searching for a truck that might be connected to the scene.

“The body of a male was located in a wooded area, in the 26000 block of Oklahoma Drive,” the LCSO’s press release from just after midnight on July 12 reads. “An autopsy is pending.”

The death is considered suspicious. The area where the body was found is northwest of the Lebanon city limits.

The LCSO is searching for a white 1994 Ford truck with the Missouri license plate 8WG-R11. The vehicle is associated with the address where the body was found, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident can contact the LCSO at 417-532-2311. OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.