Kansas City man charged in deadly beating of ex-girlfriend at apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— A 35-year-old Kansas City man is now facing charges for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend to death.

Anthony D. Jones has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Long, prosecutors said Friday.

On Thursday, police were called just before 10 a.m. to an apartment at 98th Terrace and View High Drive in Kansas City for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Long dead on the floor, court records say. Large contusions on her body made her “mostly unrecognizable,” police said.

Police originally reported this as a suspicious death, but later Thursday upgraded it to a homicide investigation.

Blood was found throughout the apartment, and detectives processed a bloody handprint near where Long’s body was found. Crime lab technicians determined the handprint was from Jones, charging documents say.

A tipster called 911, identifying Jones as the suspect.

While investigating, police learned that Long’s car was missing from the apartment complex. Detectives tracked it down to a KCK apartment complex not far from Jones’ listed address.

Late Thursday, Jones called 911, providing his location and said he wanted to turn himself in. When asked why, Jones said, “Murder,” according to charging documents. Police arrested the 35-year-old.

In an interview, Jones said Long was a former girlfriend, but he didn’t know why police wanted to talk to him, only that family told him police were looking for him.

When detectives showed him recent social media posts between he and the victim, he laughed. He also denied knowing how her vehicle ended up at his mother’s house after the murder.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.