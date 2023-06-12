CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The jury trial for the suspect of a 1984 Camdenton murder began today.

Larry Hicks, born in 1942, of Franklin, Louisiana, faces one count of second-degree murder.

In 1984, Diana Lukosius was beaten to death and left at Camelot Estates in near Lake of the Ozarks. Hicks was arrested in 2021 after DNA connected him to the crime. Hicks was interviewed after the murder happened but was not charged.

Five days have been scheduled for the jury trial. OzarksFirst will update this article when the verdict is announced.