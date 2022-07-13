SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted an active duty U.S Army staff sergeant at Fort Lenard Wood for the sexual exploitation of two minor victims and for receiving child pornography.

Robert Chad Walkup, 38, of Saint Robert, Mo, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, July 13.

According to a press release, the federal indictment alleges that Walkup used a minor to produce child pornography from May 23, 2020, to May 23, 2021. The indictment also alleges that Walkup used a second minor to produce child pornography from May 23, 2020, to December 15, 2020. Walkup was also charged with one count of receiving child pornography from May 23, 2020, to May 23, 2021.