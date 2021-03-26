Judge sentences Springfield woman for heroin conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield Missouri woman has been sentenced for her role in leading a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of heroin in Greene County.

Jasmine D. Steed, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Thursday, March 25, to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

According to court documents, the conspiracy was responsible for distributing more than three kilograms of heroin. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers utilized confidential sources to make controlled buys of heroin from Steed and others, and conducted surveillance of drug transactions with various individuals. On several occasions, Steed had children in her car with her during the drug transactions.

On Oct. 17, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Steed’s residence and seized 24 grams of heroin from her. The owner of the residence told investigators that Steed paid $1,300 in cash each month for rent.

Officers also searched a Waynesville, Mo., home that Steed was renting and seized a loaded Sig Sauer .380-caliber pistol and two bundles of cash that totaled $5,435. According to court documents, Steed continued to distribute heroin after those warrants were executed.

According to a news release, Steed used the proceeds of drug trafficking with her boyfriend to purchase an engagement ring for $14,000 and $20,000 to close on the purchase of a home. As a result, she must forfeit $34,000 to the government as the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. The case was investigated by the Springfield Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.