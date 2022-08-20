Driver not yet located; two others in the vehicle were arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway.

It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker.

That vehicle didn’t stop for police, but instead, speed south into Newton County on Schifferdecker/Coyote Drive.

JPD, along with the deputies from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the vehicle for several miles, continuing on Coyote Drive/Westbound I-44 Outer Road, until Coyote Drive came to a dead end. That’s where the vehicle police were chasing also came to a stop.

Sergeant Jason Stump with the Joplin Police Department said the driver of the car immediately took off on foot and has yet to be located. However, two other occupants in the vehicle were arrested by JPD.

Dailan T. Fittsm, 30, of Olwein, Iowa was arrested and charged with Vehicle Tampering. Also arrested was Rico Howard, 28, of Joplin, who’s also charged with Vehicle Tampering. Howard also has several outstanding warrants.

While searching the car, JPD found a large circular table saw in the back seat.

At this time, it’s unknown if that piece of equipment was stolen. It’s also unknown if the vehicle was stolen. Nobody was injured as a result of the police pursuit. An investigation is still ongoing.