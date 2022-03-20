JOPLIN, Mo.– A late-night arrest in Joplin ended in both a police officer and suspect being taken to the hospital with injuries.

On Saturday, March 19, police say a Joplin police officer made contact with three people in an alley at 9th Street and Connor Avenue. During the contact, one person fled and was pursued by officers on-foot.

Joplin Police Department said an officer involved in the incident was assaulted by the fleeing suspect, another officer firing his weapon and striking the suspect.

The officer assaulted was treated and released. The suspect is being treated at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities said no further details will be released at this time.