Joplin man sentenced for possessing stolen firearm from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man is sentenced five years in prison without parole for illegally possessing a firearm stolen from a vehicle in Springfield.

According to the Department of Justice’s press release, the investigation began on Oct. 15, 2019, when two vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot of the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners.

Police said a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic .40-caliber firearm was stolen from one of the vehicles. FBI identified a suspect vehicle from surveillance cameras on the property.

Later that same day, Republic police officers reported attempted vehicle burglaries with witnesses describing the same vehicle from the surveillance videos.

Agents said they got in contact with Jeffrey Ray Dean Ford, 28, who was arriving at his workplace in the suspect vehicle. It was later confirmed Ford borrowed that vehicle from another person and had the stolen firearm in the vehicle.

Ford has 23 misdemeanor convictions and 11 prior felony convictions including:

Possession of methamphetamine

Burglary

Tampering with a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Several instances of felony theft,

Several instances of receiving stolen property

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Springfield Police Department, the Republic Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.