SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As of June 15, three inmates who had escaped from Barry County Jail have been recaptured.

Christopher Blevins, Lance Stephens and Matthew Crawford fled the jail on June 3, all separating into different directions. The U.S. Marshals said in a press release the Barry County Sheriff’s Office first requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force in Springfield.

In previous coverage we reported the Barry County Sheriff believed the three suspects had stolen a vehicle and driven to Salina, Kansas. There, the vehicle was abandoned and a new vehicle was stolen. Again, this time in Greeley County, Kansas, the vehicle was found and another vehicle was reported missing.

On June 8, an officer with the U.S. Marshals learned Blevins was in Casper, Wyoming. In coordination with Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff’s Officer, local authorities were led on a vehicle chase before capturing Blevins. Blevins faced charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

On June 13, following interviewing and investigation Marshals officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked Crawford to an abandoned home in Springfield. Crawford was taken into custody without incident. He was initially charged with felony stealing of $750 or more.

On June 14, U.S. Marshals said Stephens was tracked to San Antonio, Texas. Marshals in San Antonio were given the information and said they were able to apprehend Stephens within hours of receiving the information.

On arrest, Stephens was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and over $5,000. Marshals said Stephens had planned to flee to Mexico. He had been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

In all, seven agencies were involved in the arrests of the three inmates.