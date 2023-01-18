SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was charged with nine felonies after an alleged domestic abuse rampage.

Jeramie Jay Bussie, 37, was arrested by the Springfield Police Department on Jan. 13 and formally charged with:

First-degree domestic assault resulting in serious physical injury.

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

First-degree burglary.

Two counts of second-degree domestic assault.

Three counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges are the culmination of two incidents; one that occurred the night of Dec. 23 and the other during the night of Jan. 12, according to the police report.

December 23-24

According to the victim, Bussie showed up at her house drunk and upset on the night of Dec. 23. After he began to cause a scene outside, she let him in.

At some point during the night, Bussie held a knife to her and her child’s throat. This lasted for about an hour until Bussie started to sober up and the victim was able to take the child to bed.

While she was doing that, Bussie began to physically assault her. Eventually, Bussie trapped her in a bedroom with the lights off and told her, “Merry Christmas, [redacted]. This will be your last one. We’re all gone tonight.”

Bussie began pressing his knife into her face, shoulder, and rib area. She put her hands over her ribs and he pushed the knife into her hand several times.

The wounds required the victim to undergo surgery and wear a cast for four months. She told police that she did not report this incident because Bussie threatened to kill her and her children if she did.

January 13-14

Bussie showed up at the same victim’s home around 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 and forced her to let him in, she said in a police interview.

Once inside, Bussie became combative. He began to throw and destroy things in the house. Bussie threatened the children and the victim, at one point announcing that they should say their goodbyes because he was going make her “go to sleep forever.”

According to the court documents, Bussie choked the victim, threatening the child while he did so. He hit her head against a bed frame and struck her before taking one of the children to his car. Bussie told the victim that if she did not let him leave, he would commit a murder-suicide and that he would become famous for doing something gruesome to the child.

He got the child in the vehicle while the victim tried to stop him. Bussie rammed the victim’s vehicle and tried to hit her with it. He eventually fell asleep inside his car in the garage, holding the child. A friend the victim called was able to retrieve the child, despite Bussie swinging at her.

When officers arrived, they found Bussie walking on a sidewalk near the residence. Bussie said he wanted to speak to a lawyer. However, while being arrested, he nodded toward the house, and asked police, “how much felony is that?”

Bussie has a confined docket hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, a criminal setting for 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and a preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.