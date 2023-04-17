SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is looking for suspects involved in the vandalism of the Hotel of Terror.

According to SPD, officers responded on April 16 at 10:37 p.m. to a report of individuals spray painting the side of the Hotel of Terror at 334 N Main. A pedestrian and motorists stated they saw two individuals leaving the building in dark clothing on foot headed westbound.

Police found potential suspects near the building but managed to get away.

Spray paint graffiti was found on the north exterior wall of the property expanding from the eastern and western sides of the building.

Owner Sterling Mathis stated that his other building, Dungeons of Doom, located at 701 W Wall St. was also spray painted on its roof.