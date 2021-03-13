Hostage situation in Stone County ends in suspect dead

Crime

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo.– A hostage situation in Stone County on Friday ended in the suspect dead at the scene.

At about 10 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Kimberling Police Department responded to a call of a possible hostage situation in Kimberling City.

MSHP said after hours of negotiations, MSHP Troop D SWAT team was dispatched and made contact with the suspect holding a hostage in an apartment with him. The suspect reportedly fired random shots inside the apartment, and fired multiple shots at the troopers attempting to negotiate.

One trooper shot the suspect, and the suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

