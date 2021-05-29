Homicide investigation in Barry County, suspect in custody

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead Friday, May 28, near the Butterfield Township area.

Barry County received a 911 call around 6 p.m. of someone finding a deceased person in a field in the area of Farm Road 1078 and Farm Road 2140.

The victim appeared to have been fatally shot and was identified as Daylon Michael Anderson, 25, of Monett.

Dylan Rixon Williams, 21, Monett, has been taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Williams is being held without bond.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Monett Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted with the investigation.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure citizens that this is a targeted event and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-3121.