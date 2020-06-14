Highway patrol says armed woman who threatened deputy shot and killed in Sedalia

Crime

by: Brian Dulle, Fox 4 KC

Posted: / Updated:
Highway Patrol Taking Applications_-5865599036180381369

SEDALIA, Mo. (WDAF)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating an overnight deputy-involved shooting in Sedalia that left one woman dead.

The highway patrol said the incident took place during a traffic stop by a Pettis County deputy near U.S. 50 and Winchester Drive.

Preliminary reports say the woman that was stopped refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound from the deputy and was confirmed dead a short time later. The highway patrol has not released her identify at this time only saying she was a white female from Sedalia.

The deputy was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now