DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.– Three were arrested after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department served multiple warrants in the city limits of Ava on Monday.

The investigation was labeled a high-risk narcotics search warrant. It was carried out at about 11 p.m. on Monday, February 14.

Police seized over 1,500 grams of marijuana that was being repackaged, relabeled and sold as medicinal. Cocaine, methamphetamine, several weapons and money totaling over $3,700 were also confiscated.

Nathan Vanderstine, 31, Kayla Welsh, 28, and Christopher Trent, 31, were arrested in the bust. Each is being held on $1500 bonds in the Douglas County Jail.