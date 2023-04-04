POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A man is accused of making a terrorist threat that closed down Bolivar schools after a Walmart employee asked to see his receipt at the entrance.

Bryndon Thomas Lampe, 23, of Bolivar, is charged with one felony count of first-degree terrorist threat.

According to court documents, Lampe allegedly told a Walmart employee that he would make “Nashville look like child’s play” after that employee asked to see his receipt at the door, a common practice at the business.

The documents state that this happened at 9:30 p.m. on April 2. The following day, at 11 a.m., eight Bolivar education facilities and daycares went on lockdown, which means no one was allowed to enter or exit the school. This was due to the threat Lampe allegedly made.

At 11:45 a.m., Bolivar Police Department officers arrived at Lampe’s home. According to the police report, Lampe opened the door with a semi-automatic handgun in his hand. He put it down after police told him to. He was taken into custody at 11:52 a.m.

He told an officer that he was mad at the Walmart employee for asking him to show him his receipt. Lampe told police he said, “I would make Nashville look like child’s play.” He said he did not think anything would happen to him due to the comment and that he did own two guns but was not planning to commit a crime.

Lampe has an initial court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 12. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.