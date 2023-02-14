SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The suspect of a robbery at a local nail salon was arrested on Feb. 9.

Ray Genel, 25, of Springfield, was apprehended and charged with five felonies:

First-degree robbery.

Armed criminal action.

Resisting arrest for a felony.

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.

Unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, Genel was arrested around 7:37 p.m. on Feb. 9 in connection to the robbery of Zen Nail Salon on South Campbell Avenue.

Witnesses told police a man entered the business wearing a bandana on his face and brandishing a handgun. The man demanded money from the register and pointed the gun at patrons, sweeping it across the room while telling them to not do anything stupid. After receiving an unknown amount of cash, he told the victims to “have a good day” and then left the salon on foot.

Springfield Police Department officers responded to a call about the robbery and shortly arrived in the area. Officers began searching the area for a man matching the description given by the caller. Eventually, they found a man matching the description in front of a South Campbell Avenue automotive shop.

The suspect began to run from the police. At some point, the suspect drew a handgun and was pointing it behind him at the officers. The officers deployed Tasers and brought him down. Witnesses from the salon identified the suspect, Genel, as the man who had robbed them. Genel later told police that he ran from them because he had outstanding felony warrants.

Genel was taken to the Greene County Jail and is being held without a bond. He was not scheduled for a court appearance at the time of this writing.

This article will be updated as Genel’s case progresses.