Gypsy Blanchard is anticipating a parole hearing in December

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The woman at the center of a sensational Springfield homicide from 2015 is anticipating a parole hearing in December on her sentence for second-degree murder.

Gypsy Blanchard has served more than half of her 10-year term for the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was accused of and convicted of convincing her secret online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to travel from Wisconsin to southwest Missouri to kill her mother.

She says in a letter to the Springfield News-Leader that she plans to tell her story in a book that is in the works.

The 29-year-old now being held at the Chillicothe Correctional Center could be paroled as early as December of 2023.

Related articles: