Greenfield shooting leaves two injured

DADE COUNTY, Mo.– A shooting in Greenfield has resulted in two people being hospitalized.

Before 2 a.m. Sunday, Dade County Deputies responded to a reported shooting. Upon arrival they located one victim who had been shot multiple times and another who had been assaulted. Neither victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Dade County Sheriff’s Office said they have recovered the weapons believed to have been used in the shooting.

The incident is under current investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.